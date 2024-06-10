Max Verstappen mounts back on top in Canadian GP

Montreal, June 10 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen emerged victorious in a race that swung dramatically between wet and dry conditions, culminating in a tense five-car battle for the lead over the final 10 laps of the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The race began with a damp track, and drivers faced the challenging task of navigating fluctuating weather conditions. McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri seized the opportunity to lead at different stages, capitalizing on strategic pit stops and skillful driving.

However, Verstappen’s keen sense of timing and decision-making proved crucial. He pitted just a lap earlier than Norris each time, allowing him to regain the lead and maintain his advantage.

The decisive moment came after a safety-car period with 11 laps remaining. Verstappen, demonstrating his mastery, executed a flawless restart, quickly pulling out nearly a two-second lead in just one lap. Behind him, a fierce battle ensued as Norris and Piastri found themselves entangled in a thrilling contest with the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Norris, despite his earlier heroics, could not mount a challenge against the world champion in the closing stages. Verstappen’s calm and composed driving ensured he maintained control, securing a well-deserved victory. Norris, who had shown impressive pace throughout, had to settle for second place, reflecting on what might have been if not for the strategic missteps.

The drama continued right to the end, with George Russell overtaking his teammate Lewis Hamilton with just three laps remaining to clinch the final podium spot. Russell, starting from his first pole position in nearly two years, displayed flashes of brilliance but was left to rue a couple of critical errors that potentially cost him a higher finish.

Hamilton crossed the line in fourth, followed closely by Oscar Piastri, who delivered a commendable performance for McLaren. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, ever the consistent performer, secured a solid sixth place, rounding out the top contenders in a race that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

