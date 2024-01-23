"May the blessings of Ram Lalla ji be upon all," Indian sportspersons express joy after 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 : Following the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya, some of the leading sportspersons across India took to social media to express their joy at the monumental, history-defining occasion.

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the current Olympic and World Champion in his discipline, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his joy and pray that may the blessings of the Lord be upon all.

"May the blessings of Ram Lalla ji be upon all. Best wishes to all of you on this historic day. Jai Shri Ram," tweeted Neeraj.

https://twitter.com/Neeraj_chopra1/status/1749439492497289474

The Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu also could not contain her joy, and wrote on X, "Ram aagaye #AyodhaRamMandir."

https://twitter.com/NSaina/status/1749426278464442521

Legendary Indian athlete PT Usha, who is also the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), also expressed how "blessed" she was to attend this historical event.

"Blessed," PT Usha said.

https://twitter.com/PTUshaOfficial/status/1749455515808317542

Olympic medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said, "O Ram, at your door - again and again."

https://twitter.com/DuttYogi/status/1749449199199064534

Olympic medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik, who recently retired from the sport, also expressed her devotion to Lord Ram by quoting lyrics of the popular devotional song 'Raghupati Raghav Rajaram'.

https://twitter.com/SakshiMalik/status/1749355837041283297

As the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony unfolded, army choppers were pictured showering petals on the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also showered petals on workers, who were a part of the construction team that shaped the grand Ram Temple.

He was also seen sprinkling flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

While addressing the dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

"This is not just a moment of celebration for us all but also one to reflect the coming of age of the Indian society. This occasion is as much about triumph as it is about humility. The world is replete with instances of countries that faced a lot of difficulties resolving historic wrongs and injustices. However, the way we untied the knots and resolved all outstanding issues gives us hope that our future is going to be more beautiful and fulfilling than our past," PM Modi said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the making of the Ram Temple would set off a firestorm). Such people lacked an understanding of the purity of our society, the spirit that binds us all. This majestic abode of Shri Ram Lalla will now stand as a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and social unity. The construction of this temple did not set off a fire but exuded a positive energy that has been infectious for us all," he added.

He added that the Ayodhya temple also testifies to a renewed national consciousness of Lord Ram and his place in our everyday lives.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor