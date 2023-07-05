McLaren F1 team to present 'chrome-inspired' car at British Grand Prix

Northamptonshire [UK], July 5 : McLaren will run a special chrome-inspired livery at their home race, the British Grand Prix on July 9 as they continue their year-long 60th-anniversary celebrations.

According to the official website of Formula 1, "The design is a nod to their fan-favourite chrome livery, which they ran from 2006 and 2014 - an era which was defined by Lewis Hamilton's drivers' world championship in 2008."

That was the last time McLaren tasted world championship success, with the British operation having since returned their livery to the team's roots with the use of papaya.

The special livery, which will adorn both MCL60 race cars at this weekend's race at Silverstone, has been designed in conjunction with their partner Google - and was unveiled on Monday at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking.

We're bringing CHROME BACK. With @GoogleChrome, the MCL60 will sport the iconic Chrome livery at the #BritishGP. #ChromeIsBack pic.twitter.com/xLKRxknYXr — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 3, 2023

As per the official website of Formula 1, "Lando Norris will run a special chrome helmet design and bespoke race boots while both he and his teammate Oscar Piastri will wear one-off design race suits."

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said, "It's no secret that racing fans love McLaren's classic chrome livery. Google Chrome wanted to bring back elements of this iconic livery to celebrate our team's history at the British Grand Prix, and we're excited to be able to give our fans what they want."

He added, "I'm sure this livery will bring back great memories for many of our fans, and I can't wait to see it out on track at our home race."

Google VO Global Marketing Nick Drake said, "It's been a privilege for the Google Chrome team to work with McLaren on bringing back elements of an iconic livery to inspire this takeover.

He added, "We were delighted with the fans' reaction to the branded wheel covers that introduced our partnership, and now Google Chrome is putting chrome back on the McLaren for its home race. We're looking forward to Silverstone and hope all McLaren fans enjoy what promises to be a really exciting weekend of racing."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor