Men’s ODI WC: Tournament with the bat has been frustrating; but doesn’t shake belief, says Jos Buttler

Ahmedabad, Nov 5 With England officially out of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup after their 33-run loss to Australia here at the Narendra Modi Stadium, captain Jos Buttler admitted that his woeful run with the bat has been incredibly frustrating, though his belief hasn’t shaken yet.

In chasing 287, Buttler holed out for just one to long-off against leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who claimed 3-21 and took the Player of the Match award as Australia inched a step closer to the knockouts. Overall, Buttler has made 106 runs in seven matches at an average of only 15.14.

“I wouldn't say the belief shaken, more just the frustration grows and adds. Like I said, these are top quality players. I speak about myself more. I think the belief in my game is as high as it's ever been really, which means why there's so much frustration. Coming into the tournament I felt in fantastic form, as good a form as I've been in.”

“So, to be sitting here, having had the tournament I've had is incredibly frustrating, but it doesn't shake your belief. If I stop believing in myself, I've got to make sure I'm the last one that does that. You guys will give up on me a lot earlier than I'll give up on myself,” said Buttler in the post-match press conference.

He also brushed aside suggestions that captaining England has taken a toll on his batting form, with the defending champions still rooted to bottom of the points table. “It's something I've enjoyed that responsibility in T20 cricket and ODI cricket before this tournament. I felt like it's brought out a lot of really good things in my batting. So, it's been frustrating I think I can't quite put a finger on why I'm not playing to the level I expected myself.”

“I've played a lot of cricket in India and played a lot of IPL cricket here, so it's not as if I don't know the conditions or the grounds yes. As I say, as a captain you want to lead from the front. So, of all the things that have happened on this trip, I'd say my own form has been my biggest frustration, because you want to lead from the front as a captain.”

England have two more league matches to play - against Netherlands and Pakistan - with a place at the 2025 Champions Trophy still up for grabs. “The Champions Trophy is a tournament we want to be involved in and if we're going to be involved in it, we need to win some games of cricket. We can digest this game and we'll come up with what we think is the best team to win the next game.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor