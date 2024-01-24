Men’s U19 WC: Peake approved as replacement for Wasley in Australia’s squad

Kimberley, Jan 24 Three-time Men's U19 World Cup champions Australia have lost hard-hitting left-handed middle-order batter Corey Wasley to a left index finger fracture for the rest of the ongoing competition in South Africa. Specialist batter Ollie Peake has been named as his replacement in Australia’s 15-player squad.

Wasley, hailing from Western Australia, suffered a fracture of the left index finger while batting in Australia’s opening victory of the tournament over Namibia in Kimberley. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

Peake, hailing from Victoria, is now in contention to feature in Australia's next match of the tournament against Zimbabwe on Thursday. He had made 236 runs during the Australian U19 Championships at the end of last year.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and Chair of the ETC), Wanele Mngomezulu (Host Tournament Director), Sarah Edgar (IBC Representative) and Samuel Badree (Independent Representative).

Australia’s U19 squad: Hugh Weibgen (c), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Peake, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker and Callum Vidler

