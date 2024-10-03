Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Buenos Aires, Oct 3 Lionel Messi has returned to Argentina's squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, the South American country's football association said.

Messi, 37, missed the Albiceleste's September qualifiers against Chile and Colombia because of an ankle injury but has since returned to action for his club Inter Miami.

Argentina will play Venezuela away on October 10 and Bolivia in Buenos Aires five days later.

The reigning World Cup and Copa America champions currently lead the 10-team South American group with 18 points from eight games, two points ahead of second-placed Colombia.

The top six teams will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. The seventh-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (River Plate), Marcos Acuna (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Nicolas Paz (Como), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Valentin Carboni (Olympique Marseille), Thiago Almada (Botafogo).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Juventus), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor