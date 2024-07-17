Messi ruled out indefinitely with ankle ligament injury

New Delhi, July 17 Lionel Messi left the pitch in tears during Argentina’s Copa America 2024 final against Colombia. Concern around the 37-year old grew when photos of his right ankle swollen badly started circulating.

Now the Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer club, confirmed that the their captain has suffered a 'ligament injury in his right ankle' and there is no exact date of his return but will be determined in the coming weeks.

"After a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle. The captain's availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery," Inter Miami statement read.

"He twisted his ankle, and the injury is present so tests are needed and wait for results. I've had the opportunity to see other images. There will be tests done to determine the severity of the situation. We are always informed through our kinesiologist Walter Insaurralde, who is also the kinesiologist of the national team. He is very cautious at giving a final diagnosis before results are in," said Miami Coach Martino to reporters on Tuesday.

Inter Miami will host Toronto FC on Wednesday night and Chicago Fire on Saturday night before beginning the defense of its Leagues Cup title on July 27 with their captain ruled out for these games.

Messi has been in stellar form throughout the course of his tenure in America. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 12 goals whilst providing 13 assists in 12 MLS matches

