Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Live Streaming: How, When and Where to Watch Boxing Match in India and Other Details

After a gap of more than four years, legendary boxer Mike Tyson returned to the ring to take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday night at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Texas. The fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. This boxing match will mark Tyson's first professional bout in nearly 20 years.

For Indian viewers, the live streaming will begin at 6.30 am IST on November 16. Earlier, the match was scheduled for July 20, but later, the bout was delayed as Tyson's health was not stable, and doctors recommended him for light and minimal training over the next few weeks.

However, the former World Champion is now fully recovered and ready to face YouTuber sensation Jake Paul in the ring tonight. The bout will have eight rounds, each lasting two minutes. The fighters will be using 14-ounce gloves, a heavier weight than the standard gloves, which are typically used for professional boxing.

When is Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Boxing Match in India?

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match will take place on November 15, 2024 (Friday) as per Texas local time and on November 16, 2024 (Saturday) as per Indian Standard Time.

MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson

--

LIVE ON NETFLIX

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/kFU40jVvk0 — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024

What Time Does Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Match Start?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will start at 8:00 PM ET and 6:00 AM IST.

Where Will Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Take Place?

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Texas' Arlington.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

The bout is expected to witness 60,000 crows with millions more watching on Netflix. This partnership with the streaming giant marks a departure from traditional pay-per-view boxing broadcasts. Paul is expected to earn $40 million from the fight, while Tyson, who said he's not fighting for the money, will earn $20 million.