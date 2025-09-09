Miller ruled out of England T20Is with hamstring injury; Albie Morkel named bowling consultant

Cardiff, Sep 9 South Africa have suffered a blow ahead of their three-match T20 International series against England, with veteran batter David Miller ruled out due to injury.

Cricket South Africa confirmed on Tuesday that the 36-year-old picked up a hamstring problem while featuring in The Hundred for Northern Superchargers.

“David Miller has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 International (T20I) series against England due to a right hamstring strain,” CSA said in a statement on social media. “Miller sustained the injury during the final week of The Hundred while representing the Northern Superchargers. He has been unable to recover in time for the T20I series, which gets underway at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday.”

No replacement has been named in the Aiden Markram-led squad, leaving the touring contingent at 14 players. Miller, who also missed the preceding ODI series, remains central to South Africa’s long-term plans. Captain Temba Bavuma recently underlined that the left-hander continues to be part of the Proteas’ roadmap for the 2027 World Cup.

In a boost to the backroom staff, Cricket South Africa also announced that former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel will join the T20I side as a bowling consultant for the series. Morkel, who played more than 100 limited-overs internationals for South Africa and featured in global T20 leagues, brings valuable experience in the shortest format to support Markram’s squad.

"Former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel joins the T20I support staff as a bowling consultant for the series," the statement added.

In the ODI series, England defeated South Africa with a dominant 342-run win in the final match at Southampton - setting a new record for the largest victory margin by runs in men’s ODI history. The previous record of 317 runs, set by India against Sri Lanka in 2023, was eclipsed by 25 runs.

The series begins at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Wednesday, before moving to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and The Oval in London.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor