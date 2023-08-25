Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports sanctions 634 athletes to take part in Asian Games

New Delhi [India], August 25 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) approved the participation of 634 athletes from 38 different sports disciplines in the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

These athletes were selected in accordance with the established criteria, out of the 850 athletes proposed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

A total of 572 athletes participated in the last edition of the Asian Games in 2018 where India returned with 70 medals including 16 Golds.

The 19th Asian Games will be held from 23 September to 8 October 2023 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China.

In the Track and field sports, 65 athletes will participate including 34 men and 31 women. Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshanker, Parul Chaudhary, and Annu Rani are few star athletes to represent India in track and field.

In women’s Weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam will take part in the 49kg and 55 Kg respectively.

Bajrang Punia along with 11 other wrestlers will represent India in wrestling. While in women's wrestling, six grapplers will be in action.

Taking part in the Asian Games first time, the Indian men's cricket team of 15 players will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The women's team will go into the tournament with a 15-member squad.

There are 44 footballers on the list, with 22 in each of the men's and women's categories.

Hockey has the third-highest number of athletes, with the ministry approving 18 players in both the men's and women's sections.

The shooting discipline will be represented by a large 30-member contingent in Hangzhou.

No male athletes in weightlifting, gymnastics, handball, or rugby have been cleared by the ministry. Only two athletes in Kurash (martial arts) have been cleared, while only one gymnast has been featured on the list.

