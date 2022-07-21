Mirabai Chanu aims to transform her weakness into strength at Common Wealth Games 2022

Mirabai Chanu will be headlining India's 15-member weightlifting contingent in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The event is scheduled to be held between July 28 and August 8.Speaking to Hindustan Times during a media interaction, Chanu revealed that since her performance in Tokyo, she has mainly been paying attention to her technique, mostly on her snatch as it is her 'weakness'.

“The coaching has been the identical as earlier than. Put up-Olympics, I’ve primarily been taking note of my method solely. Since returning I’ve primarily targeted on my snatch, which is my weak spot. So I’ve accomplished a variety of work on that. Approach ought to be good then I can put in higher performances. So there hasn’t been a lot change in my coaching, I’ve primarily been focussing on my method,” she stated.After the Olympics, Chanu has solely participated in a single competitors; the Singapore Worldwide Weightlifting occasion in February this 12 months, the place she gained gold within the larger 55kg class. In Tokyo, Chanu’s snatch weak spot was seen as her greatest try was 87kg and on the Singapore Worldwide she lifted 86kg within the larger class.

