Modern tennis is bit 'bland at the moment', feels Nick Kyrgios

New Delhi, Nov 21 As Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios prepares to step back onto the court after a two-year injury hiatus, he has said that modern tennis is a bit "bland at the moment" as new crop of players are each other's best mates.

The seven-time ATP Tour titlist Kyrgios, who has not played a professional ATP match since June 2023, has been hampered by wrist and foot injuries that have kept him sidelined for more than a year, having last contested a tour-level match at the Boss Open in Stuttgart in June 2023.

Now, he has confirmed his long-awaited return to ATP Tour action at next month's Brisbane International, to be held from December 29 to January 5, 2025, ahead of the Australian Open.

Speaking with Nova 100’s Jase and Lauren radio show, Kyrgios expressed excitement about competing again while sharing his unfiltered views on the current state of tennis. "I think it’s a very interesting time at the moment in the tennis world. Obviously, we see, you know, Djokovic, I think we could all say he’s at the tail end of his career. He’s still a phenomenal player. But Nadal, literally, today, officially, his last ever time we’re going to see him on the court. Federer gone. So look, there’s some amazing players still out there, but I think the game’s a bit bland at the moment," he said.

He contrasted the present tennis atmosphere with the fierce rivalries of the past and believes the current crop are overly friendly and it grinds his gears.

"Everyone’s liking each other, and everyone’s best mates. I just hate that... to be honest. You look at our sports; they're rough as anything. AFL, NRL. That's why we watch, we watch for entertainment, we watch for bad blood, we watch for, you know, something maybe happening… I'm all for being friends off the court, and I just think there's a bit too much respect in inside the lines at the moment in the tennis world," he said.

Kyrgios acknowledged the talent of rising stars like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and others. “Look, these guys are amazing players, but I feel like I can bring something different. Something the fans want to see,” he said.

The Brisbane event will also feature Australia’s top-ranked players, including Alexei Popyrin (world No. 24) and Jordan Thompson (world No. 26), alongside Ajla Tomljanovic, a three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist.

The 29-year-old Australian, will be competing in his fourth Brisbane International and will look to replicate his 2018 form, when he swept through the field to clinch his fourth tour-level title, beating Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-2 in the Brisbane final.

