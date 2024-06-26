Mohammad Wasim appointed head coach of Pakistan women's team for T20 Asia Cup

Karachi, June 26 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former international Mohammad Wasim as the head coach of the women's national team. This appointment comes with less than a month remaining before the T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Dambulla from July 19 to 28.

Alongside Wasim, former Pakistan bowlers Junaid Khan and Abdur Rehman have been named assistant coach and spin-bowling coach, respectively. Notably, no batting coach has been appointed, as Wasim is expected to take on that role himself.

A PCB statement clarified that these appointments are currently only for the duration of the Asia Cup, leaving the possibility of extensions beyond the tournament open-ended. This short-term focus aligns with the immediate needs of the team as they prepare for a significant regional competition.

"Meanwhile, the PCB has confirmed the team management for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024. Muhammad Wasim will be the head coach, while former Test bowlers Abdur Rehman and Junaid Khan will be the spin bowling and assistant coaches, respectively," read a PCB statement released on Wednesday.

Wasim's coaching credentials are primarily rooted in his successful tenure with Northern, a team in Pakistan's domestic structure. Under his leadership, Northern achieved successive runners-up finishes in the revamped Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, introduced by then than Prime Minister and PCB patron Imran Khan.

Wasim's tenure was marked by a focus on nurturing young talent, culminating in a National T20 Cup victory in the 2019-20 season. His coaching prowess earned him the role of chief selector for the men's team, a position he held until December 2022.

The Pakistan women's team is heading into the Asia Cup after a series of challenging tours. They managed only one win in eight T20Is across the West Indies and England and failed to secure victories in the accompanying ODI series.

Despite these setbacks, the team has shown potential with notable achievements, such as a home T20I series whitewash against South Africa and becoming the first Asian women's side to win a T20I series in New Zealand.

The T20 Asia Cup represents a crucial opportunity for the Pakistan women's team to regain momentum and confidence. The inclusion of seasoned coaches like Wasim, Junaid Khan, and Abdur Rehman aims to bring stability and expertise to the squad. The PCB has organized a 28-member training camp in Karachi to prepare for the tournament, focusing on refining skills and building team cohesion.

While the immediate focus is on the Asia Cup, there are broader implications for the future of women's cricket in Pakistan. The PCB has expressed a commitment to establishing a women's PSL, though progress has been slow. The absence of exhibition women's matches during the 2024 men's PSL highlights the need for more substantial support and development.

