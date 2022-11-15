More than 100 kids join Gujarat Giants cheering squad in Pune

Pune, Nov 15 The Adani Gujarat Giants played a special match against the Haryana Steelers for young boys and girls from Samparc Orphanage to celebrate Children's Day on November 14, the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The match took place at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Samparc, which is based out of Pune, dedicates its efforts to taking care of orphans, tribal, disadvantaged children, rural women, and youth for healthy growth, education, skill development, and empowerment through orphanages, schools, health service, and awareness to create opportunities and dignity.

Up next, the Gujarat Giants will take on the Bengaluru Bulls on November 18 in Hyderabad. It will be Giants' first game in the city of the Charminar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor