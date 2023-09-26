MotoGP Bharat 2023 showcases future of motorcycles at Buddh International Circuit

New Delhi, Sep 26 The inaugural MotoGP Bharat 2023 showed the glimpses of the future of motorcycle as the country’s sports enthusiasts experienced an electrifying show by Ola Electric, India’s EV company, at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Noida.

While Marco Bezzecchi became the first MotoGP rider to win the inaugural Grand Prix of India riding Mooney VR46 Racing Team to the top of the podium, the motorcycle portfolio put up on display took the centre-stage at the Fanzone, with the Ola Electric’s booth abuzz with the motorsport enthusiasts from all over the world showing a keen interest for a glimpse of the future of motorcycles.

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Ola scooters were replaced by the ICE two-wheelers for on-ground support activities, including marshall support. In alignment with MotoGP’s commitment to sustainable operations, Ola lent the organisers a fleet of its revolutionary S1 scooters for use during the MotoGP.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric, said, “The inaugural MotoGP Bharat will be remembered as a historic moment for Indian motorsport, and we are very happy to have been a part of this momentous occasion. Our collaboration with BIC couldn't have come at a better time, and we are extremely elated about the massive love our motorcycle portfolio has received at the MotoGP Bharat. Our portfolio reflects the motorcycle philosophy in true spirit and reimagines motorcycles in every aspect. We at Ola are determined to take indigenously developed innovations/products to global scale, placing India firmly on the global EV and motorcycle map.”

The Ola’s motorcycle portfolio, which truly spells out the R&D capabilities of the company in engineering and design, comprises four best-in-class models, featuring the Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, and Roadsters.

With the bikes across all popular categories, Ola plans to further expand its portfolio under each of these categories to cater to consumer demands across all form factors and price points. While pre-reserve window is already open, the motorcycles will hit the market by the end of 2024.

