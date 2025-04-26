MP Tejasvi Surya looking forward to finishing World 10K Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 26 Among the nearly 35,000 participants that will be lining up for World 10K Bengaluru will be Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya, who is eager to challenge himself in this prestigious World Athletics Gold Label race

When asked about his motivation to sign up despite his busy schedule, Tejasvi said, “There are so many people who participate in these endurance events, who have a far more demanding and challenging life than I do. I have seen women managing a family, a baby at home, who have just got out of pregnancy, manage those challenges and still run.

"I have seen people who have come out of debilitating diseases, life-challenging diseases, cancer survivors, even doctors have given up, but they didn't. And they inspire us to look at life in a more hopeful manner,” he said.

The 34-year-old BJP politician credits a friend's encouragement to participate in a triathlon in Goa last year for sparking his passion for endurance races. He discovered that exercise is the biggest dopamine hit that you can get. “It's the best stress buster, a shortcut to happiness in the most healthiest of ways, and a great way to gain a different perspective on life.”

He further went on to elaborate, “This is a celebration of life. You can only do this when you are alive. When you swim, when you run, you get out of your comfort zone. And the best part about physical fitness is that it is one activity that you can’t outsource to someone else. If you work, the results will come to you.”

When asked about the lessons that he imbibes in his public life he said, “Nothing comes easy and nothing comes quick. You have to patiently work towards anything with perseverance. Over the last few years, our entire generation has looked for instant gratification. Social media has played a very big role in that. But you cannot do that in fitness. If you want to run 10k, you can't run tomorrow, you have to train for it.”

Over the years, the TCS World 10K has become an integral part of lives in Bengaluru, introducing a running culture in the city and creating avenues for citizens to be part of a healthy community.

“I am really looking forward to finishing the race with a decent time. I know 10K is that run where, for a lot of people it is going to be their first run. I want all of them to come and enjoy this run and take their first steps towards becoming a healthy individual and contributing towards being a healthy city. So, I wish all of you the very best for the run,” Tejasvi signed off.

The race will be telecast live by Sony Sports1 and Sony Sports1 HD on Sunday from 5:15 am onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor