MP's Prachi Yadav wins two gold at 2024 ACC Paracanoe Asian Championship in Japan

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 22 : Madhya Pradesh's ace para canoer, Prachi Yadav delivered a remarkable performance at the ACC Paracanoe Asian Championship 2024, held in Tokyo, Japan and clinched two gold medals for the country.

The 29-year-old para athlete from MP's Gwalior secured medals in the Women's KL2 and Women's VL2 categories at the 2024 ACC Paracanoe Asian Championship.

The championship took place between April 18 and April 21 in Tokyo.

"I won 2 gold medals for my country in the women KL2 and women VL2 categories at the 2024 ACC Paracanoe Asian Championship, Tokyo, Japan," she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Prachi's father, Jagdish Yadav, expressed his happiness and said that it was a very joyous moment, and the entire family felt proud of Prachi.

"It is a very happy moment for us as Prachi has won two gold medals in two different categories. Prachi is a very hardworking and dedicated woman. Prachi has won many medals at the national and international levels. Recently, Prachi has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award for 2023," he told ANI.

Jagdish Yadav further added that Prachi is aiming to bring medals for the country in the upcoming World Championships and Olympics.

"Prachi is making the state as well as the country proud. We are also getting continuous support from the government. Now the government is providing many facilities. Our entire family is proud of Prachi, and we are very happy with her performance. May Prachi keep moving forward and progressing like this," he added.

CM Mohan Yadav also extended congratulations to Prachi when she was honoured with the Arjuna Award by the President of India in January this year.

"The entire Madhya Pradesh is proud of you, Prachi. Many congratulations to Madhya Pradesh's daughter Prachi Yadav on being honoured with the "Arjuna Award" for her excellent performance in (Para Canoeing) by President Droupadi Murmu. With your extraordinary sports talent, you have brought glory to Madhya Pradesh across the world. May you remain dynamic on the path of victory, the best wishes of all the people of the state are with you: CM Mohan Yadav," the CMO said in an Instagram post.

