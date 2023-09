MP's solo cyclist Aasha Malviya reaches Guwahati; on mission to prove India a safe country for women

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 10 : In view of rising crimes against women, a 24-year-old cyclist Aasha Malviya has been pedalling across the nation to deliver a message of empowerment and ensuring the safety of women.

Malviya, hailing from Nataram village in Rajghar district of Madhya Pradesh is on a Pan India cycle tour with an aim to ride 25000 km covering 28 states so far. She has travelled 17250 km covering 21 states starting from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on November 1 last year.

Now she has reached Assam's capital city Guwahati.

Out of the Ashtalakshmi states of North East India, she has been already felicitated by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Meghalaya.

On Friday, Aasha met Major General RK Jha, GoC of 51 Sub Area, Narengi Military Station in Guwahati.

"The motive of this cycling is to spread awareness of Women's Protection and their Empowerment because a section of women still feel scared and believe they are not protected. Hence, I am giving a message to all the women of India that it is a safe country and women are protected," Aasha Malviya told ANI.

"I started this journey on 1 November 2022 from Bhopal. Till now I have traveled to 21 states. The purpose of my journey is women's safety and women's empowerment. Keeping in view the safety of women, I want to give this message to the women that India is a safe country. The experience of my journey has been great," Malviya added.

She will end her journey in Delhi on August 15 this year.

