Mumbai City FC sign striker Noufal PN on a three-year deal

Mumbai, June 15 Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of Indian striker Noufal P.N on a three-year deal until the end of the 2027 season. The 23-year-old began his footballing journey with Basco FC before securing a transfer to his hometown club, Gokulam Kerala FC, in 2022. The Kerala native quickly made his mark on the squad, cementing his place as a starter through match-winning assists and goal contributions.

Noufal has showcased his skillsets across various tournaments in India including the I-League, Kalinga Super Cup, and Durand Cup. Having a natural flair for attack, he is known for his quick pace on the wings.

One of his biggest strengths is to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. In his time at Gokulam Kerala FC, he notched up 53 appearances, netting five goals and providing 14 assists, making him a valuable asset to the Islanders' attacking unit in the upcoming seasons.

"Mumbai City FC is one of the most successful clubs in India and I am excited to join them. It's a dream come true for me to don the prestigious jersey and play in the biggest competitions. I'm eager to grow as a player and work with Coach Petr Kratky. I can't wait to join the squad and embark on this new chapter with the club," Noufal said in a statement.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said: "We were keeping a close eye on Noufal for a while, and I am delighted to welcome him to Mumbai City FC. His remarkable pace and skillful footwork in setting up goals for his teammates make him a valuable addition to our team. I am looking forward to having him in our squad and working with him."

