Mumbai Open Chess: Madhesh Kumar upsets GM Tornidze in fourth round

Mumbai, June 20 Candidate Master Madhesh Kumar toppled experienced Grandmaster Sanikidze Tornidze of Georgia, pulling off the upset of the fourth round in the Rs 40 lakh prize money Mumbai International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament, being played at the World Trade Centre, here on Friday.

On other boards, GM Manuel Petrosyan clinically beat Alexei Fedorov, while GM Aleksej Aleksandrov held top seed Levan Pantsulaia to a draw. Young Advik Amit Agrawal also impressed by drawing IM Alexander Slizhevsky under pressure.

After four rounds, eight players are on a perfect 4/4 score, heightening the race for the title.

Madhesh Kumar also continued his dream run in the Junior event, winning again to remain on 4/4 and lead the Sub-Junior standings.

Top seed Aansh Nandan Nerurkar also stayed perfect with a win over Vyom Malhotra, while Madhvendra Pratap Sharma edged Andalamala Hemal Varshan in a rollercoaster battle.

Gritty draws by Sahajveer Singh Maras (1849) vs Advik Agrawal (2218) and Sravyasree Bheemarasetty (1747) vs Avirat Chauhan (2168) highlighted the depth of young talent.

Earlier on Thursday, the race for the top honours in the Aurionpro International Junior Chess Tournament intensified as the lead narrowed to just 12 players at the end of Round 3. In the junior event, on the top board, top-seed FIDE Master Aansh Nerurkar was made to work hard by Mysha Parwez. Playing with the black pieces, Aansh navigated a challenging Catalan Opening to eventually outplay his opponent and secure a full point.

The second board witnessed a dominant performance from second seed Candidate Master Madhesh Kumar, who dismantled Advik Reddy in just 47 moves. Playing from the white side of the French Defence, Madhesh demonstrated sharp tactical awareness to force an early result.

At the end of the fourth round on Friday, five players are sharing the lead at 4/4 in the Junior event.

GM Section Leaders After Round 4

1. GM Lalit Babu MR

2. GM Nikitenko Mihail

3. IM Davtyan Arsen

4. GM Savchenko Boris

5. CM Madhesh Kumar

6. GM Nguyen Hoa

7. GM Petrosyan Manuel

