Muzumadar seeks 'Women's Test Championship' ahead of one-off red-ball match against SA

Chennai, June 26 As India prepare for the one-off Test against South Africa, head coach Amol Muzumdar is focusing on the team’s potential for improvement across all facets of the game. Fresh off successive white-ball series sweeps —T20Is in Bangladesh and ODIs against South Africa — India carries significant momentum but remains mindful of the unique demands of Test cricket.

"We do have the momentum - we won in Bangladesh, we won against South Africa," Muzumdar acknowledged two days before the one-off Test match against South Africa. "They are different formats, but at the same time, we are trying to focus on every game as it comes. The demands [of playing a Test] are different. I think the team is up for it and I think as far as improvement is concerned, I think all three departments -- batting, bowling, and fielding, and fitness -- four departments [can improve]."

India's last Test match took place in December, where they secured a convincing eight-wicket win against Australia in Mumbai, following another successful one-off Test at home against England. Most top players also participated in the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal Multi-day Trophy in Pune in March-April, keeping their red-ball skills sharp. Despite only five days to prepare after the ODIs concluded on June 23, Muzumdar feels confident about the team's ability to switch formats seamlessly.

"In December, we played against England and Australia, we played back-to-back Tests," Muzumdar said. "We are aware that red-ball cricket will be a part of women's cricket going forward and hence I feel that the inter-zonal, which happened in March-April, was very critical. So that the players also get the message that it's not just white-ball cricket or just T20s that we are focusing on. We are also focusing on the red-ball stuff and I think they are aware and they are ready and raring to go in the multi-day format. To adjust to that is a different story."

While the core of the team remains consistent, players like Shubha Satheesh, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Meghna Singh, who did not play in the ODIs, will join for the Test. Muzumdar emphasised the importance of these players and their preparation at a recent camp at the NCA.

"I think those four players are very important players. We did have a camp that happened at the NCA about 15 days back and they were specifically given red-ball stuff to be done in the camp," Muzumdar explained. "So they've already had the workload. The workload was shared with them and also when they went back home they were told a few things to do. Their weekly chart was organised and given to them. So they're completely fresh and raring to go. Even when they've come here and [are] in the squad, we just had a practice session yesterday with those four players and they look absolutely fine."

While Muzumdar supports the idea of a Women's Test Championship to add more context to the format, he acknowledges that the decision lies with the board. Currently, only four teams—Australia, England, India, and South Africa—play red-ball cricket.

"It's not a bad idea to have women's Test Championships," he said. "That's something to look forward to, but that is for the board to decide. And if it happens, it's even better for the game. Test cricket is always special. We like to keep it that way, that you know every game is important [regardless of the context], whether it's ODI, T20 or Test match. I know there is no Test Championship to look forward to, but at the same time, every game is important. We take part to win them."

The 17-year-old uncapped medium pacer Shabnam Shakil, a standout at the U-19 World Cup and WPL 2024 for Gujarat Giants, has been included in the side for all three formats. Muzumdar highlighted the decision to integrate her into the team to expose her to the team culture and atmosphere.

"She's definitely a superb talent and that's the reason she is here," he said. "We've made a conscious decision of including her in the team so that she gets a feel of the dressing room and also the atmosphere and the culture that we're building. She gets a first-hand experience of that. She's definitely a good talent and we will hear more about her in the future."

