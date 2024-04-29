My philosophy is - don’t try to be something that you're not: Gillespie on Pakistan Test coach role

New Delhi, April 29 Jason Gillespie, the former Australia fast-bowler, said his philosophy as Pakistan’s new Test coach will be to not try to be something which the side isn’t and play a style of cricket in the longer format which suits them the most.

Gillespie's first assignment as Pakistan’s Test coach will be the two-Test Bangladesh series in August, with the side currently at fifth place in the World Test Championship standings. It is the first time Gillespie will coach an international team, having previously served as Yorkshire head coach, as well as coaching Sussex and South Australia. He also had T20 coaching roles with Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and Adelaide Strikers.

"Look, I simply want the Pakistan cricket team to play the style of cricket that’s going to suit them; for me, that’s important. My philosophy is - don’t try to be something that you're not! You've got to be authentic in how you go about it.

"I will go out there and say: just be positive, aggressive, entertaining. Play with a smile on your faces and entertain our fans. There are going to be times when you have to grind it out, and that’s what Test cricket is. It’s a test of your skills, mental capacity, and patience.

"There are times to attack and times to soak up some periods of cricket from the opposition. If we can be as consistent as we can, then hopefully, the scoreboard will look after itself, and we can pick up some wins," said Gillespie in an episode of PCB Podcast.

Gillespie will also be a part of the selection committee, a prospect which excites him. "It all comes down to clarity and communication. I’m looking forward to working with everyone on the selection panel as well as the captain. I feel good and will forge a strong bond, strong relationship, and go from there. But again, communication and clarity of thought are key."

Asked on how he would bring about a process to ensure Pakistan plays Test cricket in a way which contributes to the popularity of the format, Gillespie said,

"I want to play games and perform that mean something, and, more importantly, I want to win. So, that’s what you’ll see with the Pakistan side. I’m really excited, and I’m looking forward to getting to know all the players, the staff, and I want good communication with the captain and the players. I'm really keen to see how they see themselves, how they want to be seen, and how they want to go about it. And, if I can help facilitate that in any way, then that will be the key for me."

"I love Test cricket. It tests every part of your game, physically and mentally. It tests techniques, and that’s the true test, which is very relevant. You only have to speak to players around the world, and they all love playing Test cricket. Players want to wear the country’s cap on their head and want to represent their country in Test match cricket. We see the close finishes in Test cricket; the fans, the players, the coaches, the media, everyone sitting on the edge of their seats. It shows just how Test cricket is valued in the world calendar.

"We all understand that there are only 12 months in a year, and there’s a squeeze to fit all three formats internationally along with all the domestic competitions, and particularly the T20 competitions that are around. And that’s fine, but Test cricket will always have its place. I’m really looking forward to playing my part in Pakistan’s journey in Test cricket and hope we can create some memories for all our supporters, which will be pretty exciting," he signed off.

