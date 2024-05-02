NADA India organizes Play True campaign to create awareness about clean sports

New Delhi [India], May 2 : The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), India concluded the Play True Campaign, with a turnout of more than 12,133 participants.

The campaign commemorated WADA's Play True Day and aimed at fostering awareness about the importance of clean sport and anti-doping practices in India, receiving overwhelming participation and support from athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts nationwide.

The Play True Campaign highlights NADA India's commitment to equipping athletes, coaches, and the entire sporting community with a thorough understanding of anti-doping regulations, empowering them to champion clean play in India. The campaign was held from April 15 to April 30.

Aligned with the vision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the Play True Campaign strives to instil integrity in sports by advocating for fair play, rejecting doping, and promoting the spirit of fair competition.

Through its interactive activities including the Play True Quiz, I'm a Play True Ambassador, Play True Pledge, and Mascot Drawing Competition, NADA India engaged participants thereby fostering a culture of clean and ethical competition.

The campaign featured insightful awareness sessions covering all aspects of anti-doping regulations. Participants had the opportunity to learn about the consequences of doping in sports, understand supplements, and the role of law enforcement in anti-doping.

In an endeavour to reach every segment of India's sports community, the sessions were tailored for athlete support personnel, medical practitioners, educators, legal persons and nutritional supplement manufacturers, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the sports ecosystem.

The campaign served as a crucial event for athletes and stakeholders to collaborate, exchange insights and strategies towards establishing a resilient anti-doping framework in anticipation of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India's unwavering commitment to advocating for fair play, integrity, and upholding the principles of clean sports on the global stage was prominently showcased throughout the event.

