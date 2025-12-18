Nagesh Trophy: Vidarbha, Goa, Andhra, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand win on high-scoring day

New Delhi, Dec 18 Vidarbha, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Jharkhand emerged victorious on a high-scoring day that saw some powerful performances in the 8th Edition of the Nagesh Trophy – Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind at three venues in the country -- Vijayawada, Gandhinagar, and Delhi, on Thursday.

The event witnessed a day of emphatic victories with thrilling finishes and commanding all-round performances across multiple venues, reaffirming the depth and competitiveness of blind cricket in India.

Vidarbha clinched a hard-fought 13-run victory over Manipur after posting 158/9 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. A composed batting effort, led by Maniklal Dhikar, set the platform before Vidarbha’s bowlers held their nerve to restrict Manipur to 145/7. Ganpat was declared the Player of the Match for his match-winning all-round effort.

In another match played in Gandhinagar, Goa held firm under pressure to edge past Jammu & Kashmir by 13 runs. Anchored by a fluent 87 off 64 balls from Nilesh, Goa posted 170/8 before disciplined bowling restricted the chase to 157 all out. Nilesh was adjudged Player of the Match for his 87 runs and three wickets.

In Vijayawada, hosts Andhra Pradesh delivered a dominant 111-run win, piling up 220/3 with skipper T. Durga Rao (108/ off 67 balls) leading from the front. Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 109, undone by incisive bowling. T. Durga Rao (B3) was named Player of the Match:

In another match at the venue, Uttarakhand produced the most emphatic result of the day, registering a massive 155-run victory. Captain Deepak Singh Rawat’s scintillating 128 off 75 balls powered Uttarakhand to 232/6, before Tamil Nadu were restricted to 77/7. Deepak Singh Rawat emerged as the Player of the Match:

In another match, Delhi stamped their authority with a 106-run win, riding on a sensational unbeaten stand. Rambir Singh (146 off 73 balls) and Sanjay Kumar Shah (98)* powered Delhi to an imposing total, with Telangana finishing on 161/6 in reply. Sanjay Kumar Shah was declared Player of the Match.

Jharkhand continued the run-fest with a 97-run victory, posting 222/9 and then restricting Chandigarh to 132/9. Ravindra’s 3/18 and sharp fielding sealed a comprehensive win. Player of the Match: Sanjeev Kerketta

From last-over thrillers to towering run margins, the league stage of the Nagesh Trophy 2025 continues to showcase exceptional skill, resilience, and sporting excellence. As teams build momentum, the tournament promises even more high-intensity encounters in the days ahead.

