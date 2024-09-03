Napoli forward Osimhen joins Galatasaray on loan until 2025

New Delhi, Sep 3 Victor James Osimhen has agreed to join Galatasaray on loan until June 2025 as the Turkish side have reached an agreement with Italian side Napoli to sign Nigerian international striker on a season-long loan before the Turkish transfer window closes.

Osimhen’s release clause will be 75 million euros with Napoli having an option to extend until 2027. As part of the loan agreement, Galatasaray agreed to cover 100 per cent of Osimhen’s current wages at parent club Napoli, according to an X post by Napoli.

Osimhen is considered for a loan move to the Istanbul-based club after a fallout with his current team and after a failed transfer to Saudi Arabia and Chelsea on deadline day.

Chelsea, one of the Premier League's heavyweights, had previously shown keen interest in the striker. However, with the English transfer window closing on Friday, their pursuit has ended, leaving the path clear for Galatasaray.

During his time at Napoli, Osimhen has demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess with an impressive tally of 76 goals in 133 appearances. His standout season came in the 2022-23 Serie A campaign, where he was instrumental in Napoli’s title-winning effort, netting 26 goals.

However, his form dipped slightly last season, managing 15 goals in Serie A, which might have influenced Napoli’s decision to seek a change.

He has been frozen out of Napoli's squad under Antonio Conte after agitating for a move away from the club.

Napoli’s decision to exclude Osimhen from their squad has fueled speculation about his future. The Serie A side were eager to keep the forward out of action until his transfer situation is resolved.

