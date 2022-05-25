Narinder Batra to not run for further term as president of IOA

Narinder Dhruv Batra on Wednesday confirmed that he will not run for a further term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Batra who is also the President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said that his role as head of the world hockey governing body needs more attention.

"At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey5s, the creation of a new competition this year - the FIH Hockey Nations Cup - and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities." Batra in a statement said.

"Consequently, I've decided to not run for a further term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)," he added.

Batra has been the head of IOA since 2017 and the head of the International Hockey Federation since 2016.

"I feel that the time has come for me to leave this role to someone coming with a fresh mind and new ideas to take Indian sports to much much greater heights and also go all out to work to get 2036 Summer Olympics in India. It's been a privilege and a tremendous honour to serve in my capacity as President of IOA throughout my term, I've been guided by one goal only: the good and the betterment of Indian sport," Batra added.

In April, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a preliminary inquiry against Narinder Batra and some unknown officials of Hockey India.

In the complaint, it was alleged that around Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds have been spent on the personal benefits of Batra.

( With inputs from ANI )

