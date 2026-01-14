Nartey nets late as Stuttgart edge Frankfurt in Bundesliga

Berlin, Jan 14 Nikolas Nartey struck late to settle a breathless five-goal contest as VfB Stuttgart claimed a dramatic 3-2 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart entered the night full of confidence after having routed Bayer Leverkusen and made only one change, welcoming Ermedin Demirovic back into the starting line-up for the first time since October.

Eintracht, fresh from a high-scoring draw with Borussia Dortmund, were forced into several alterations and began with clear attacking intent, reports Xinhua.

The visitors were rewarded inside five minutes when Rasmus Kristensen glanced home a header from Ritsu Doan's delivery to stun the home crowd. Eintracht continued to play at a high tempo but suffered an early setback when new arrival Younes Ebnoutalib was forced off following a heavy collision.

Stuttgart gradually took control and drew level in the 27th minute as Demirovic capitalised on a handling error by goalkeeper Kaua Santos to finish from close range.

The hosts completed the turnaround eight minutes later when Deniz Undav's low effort took a decisive deflection on its way in.

Sebastian Hoeness' side dominated for long spells after the break and created a string of chances, but Eintracht remained dangerous. Ansgar Knauff rattled the crossbar as the visitors threatened on the counter, while Stuttgart failed to extend their lead despite several clear openings.

The momentum swung again ten minutes from time when substitute Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab marked his Bundesliga debut by drilling home to make it 2-2.

Just as the match appeared destined for a draw, substitute Nartey arrived to meet Josha Vagnoman's delivery and fired in his first league goal to decide the contest in the 87th minute.

The win lifts Stuttgart from fifth to third in the table, leaving them four points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund, while Eintracht remains seventh.

"It was a deserved victory for Stuttgart. The spirit was there, but it is frustrating that we have taken only one point from games against two top teams. Now the focus is on turning the heavy effort we are putting in into points," said Eintracht coach Dino Toppmoller.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, runners-up Borussia Dortmund eased to a 3-0 win over hapless Werder Bremen, Mainz edged Heidenheim 2-1 in a match between two relegation-threatened teams, while the match between Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen was postponed due to unsafe wintry conditions.

