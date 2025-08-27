"Nation has emerged as Vishwaguru on global stage": BJP MP Kangana on India hosting World Para Athletics Championships

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut believes India has emerged as a "leader and Vishwaguru" on the global platform, as the national capital gears up to host over 100 nations for the World Para Athletics Championships, which will run from September 27 to October 5.

With just 30 days to go until the World Para Athletics Championships, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) unveiled the official Team India jersey at a grand ceremony held on Wednesday, naming Dharambir and Preeti Pal as the nation's flag bearers for the event.

Kangana, who has been named as the brand ambassador of the championships, emphasised the significance of hosting a top-tier tournament in the nation. She even invoked the recent passage of the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 in Parliament as a "revolutionary" move in terms of sports development.

"It is an honourable day for us when the country has emerged as a leader and a Vishwaguru on the global stage, hosting over 107 countries. We have also introduced the Sports Bill in the Parliament, which is revolutionary for the development of sports. It serves as a reminder of India's rising story. I am looking forward to amplifying it. The lives of our para-athletes begin with struggle. We get inspired by the struggle of each athlete," Kangana said while speaking to reporters.

Para-Olympic medallist and Padma Shri awardee Deepa Malik believes hosting the World Para Athletics Championships will create awareness about para-sports in the nation. She views hosting such championships as an opportunity to demonstrate that India is prepared to be the home of significant multinational tournaments, including the Olympics.

"It is very good that there will be so much awareness in the ecosystem, and the athletes are playing. When the government joins hands at such a time, I think everyone will understand what para-sports are. As an organisation, as a sport, as an awareness, because until people know about it, how will other people get involved in this ecosystem?" Deepa told ANI.

"And as far as the games are concerned, I think there is no better opportunity than this to tell the whole world that we are ready. Whenever there is a bidding for the Olympics, the Paralympics will be with it. This is the game that will make the entire international committee believe that India is ready to host such big games," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor