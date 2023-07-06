National 2W Racing C'ship: New generation of riders likely to push seniors hard in Round 2

Chennai, July 6 The possibility of a new generation of riders continuing to push the seniors, as they did in the season-opener at Coimbatore last month, looks like a possibility in the second round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 to be held from Friday.

With over 150 entries in the fray has heightened expectations of stirring duels in the event which gets underway at the Madras International Circuit here.

The three-day event with 15 races besides practice and qualifying sessions, brings together the country’s top riders and bike manufacturers to contest in four National championship categories – Pro-Stock 301-400cc, Pro-Stock 165cc, Novice (Stock 165cc) and Girls (Stock 165cc), apart from a support race in the 301-400cc (Novice) class, informed a release by the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC).

The card also includes the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship comprising three categories, the Open (Apache RR 310), Rookie (RTR 200) and Girls (RTR 200), while Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup will have a double-header in the NSF 250 class.

At the tight and twisty Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore last month, established stars had to constantly look over their shoulders as a new generation of racers announced its arrival with podium and top-10 finishes. However, the very technical MIC would be a different challenge for young guns when they go up against their experienced peers. In this context, there is much to look forward to in the races this weekend.

Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) and Mathana Kumar (Pacer Yamaha) started the season with a double apiece in the two premium Pro-Stock categories, 310-400cc and 165cc, respectively, in Coimbatore, but both were tested by a pair of Petronas TVS Racing’s new recruits, Sarthak Chavan from Pune and Bengaluru’s Chiranth Vishwanath. Another teenager, Shreyas Hareesh (Rockers Racing) from Bengaluru impressed with two top-10 finishes in the Pro-Stock 165cc category, the release informed.

In contrast, Hyderabad teenager Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) also notched a double in the Novice class quite comfortably while the ever-improving Lani Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) from Puducherry won the highly competitive Girls’ race.

Both the One-Make Championships also witnessed young riders excel. Chennai’s Kavin Quintal (NSF 250), Alwin Sundar (Petronas TVS Open) and Shreyas Hareesh (Petronas TVS Rookie) dominated their respective categories with a double each while Bengaluru’s Nithila Das impressed while winning the Petronas TVS Girls’ race. It will be no surprise if the quartet extend their winning run at the MIC this weekend.

MMSC president Ajit Thomas said: “The Coimbatore round presented a happy scenario with many young riders making a mark in various categories, and it certainly augurs well for the future. We look forward to the trend continuing in the remaining rounds at the MIC. Once again, we are grateful to our sponsors MRF Tyres, the manufacturers, the growing number of competitors and the Media who all have contributed to the success of the championship.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor