National Autocross C'ships: Ashad Pasha dominates SZ qualifier; Pallavi Yadav tops Ladies' class

Chennai, Jan 11 Muscat-based Ashad Pasha, who hails from Chikkamagaluru, and is a last-minute entrant, clocked the fastest time as he won a triple crown in the South Zone qualifier of the Fmsci Indian National Autocross Championship at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday.

The 31-year-old reigning National champion in three different classes, Pasha flew in to support his brother, but with a car available, he took part, and he did it in style by clocking the fastest time of the day of two minutes, 28.615 seconds over the 2.4-Kms circuit which was a mix of dirt and tarmac.

Kolhapur’s Pallavi topped the Ladies' class as she clocked 03:30.081 against second-placed Reshma Inchalkar (Goa) (03:44.312) in the event conducted by the Madras Motor Sports Club. “I am from Chikkamagaluru but based in Muscat and flew in here to support my brother. But since a vehicle was available, I was persuaded to drive and so it was a last-minute decision to drive,” said Ashad who participated in three categories and topped them all.

The qualifiers from South Zone will participate in the final round of the Championship to be run at the same venue on Sunday. They will be joined by toppers from North and East Zone qualifiers.

Provisional results:

INAC1 Class B: 1. Kiran Reddy (Bengaluru) (02:39.825).

INAC1 Class C: 1. Ashad Pasha (Chikkamagaluru) (02:28.615); 2. Amandeep Singh (Delhi) (02:57.160); 3. Ashish Gupta (03:08.219).

INAC2 Class B: 1. Ashad Pasha (02:35.871); 2. Kartik Konchady (Mumbai) (02:50.345).

INAC2 Class C: 1. Ashad Pasha (02:29.400); 2. Areeb Rahman (Kolkata) (02:41.547); 3. Saneesh Sharma (02:43.353).

INAC2 Class E: 1. Nameer Pasha (Chikkamagaluru) (02:36.185); 2. Areeb Rahman (02:37.118); 3. Saneesh Sharma (02:41.330).

INAC3 Stock Class A: 1. Amey Desai (Mapusa) (02:52.865); 2. Kartik Konchady (02:55.585); 3. Karan Panikar (Navi Mumbai) (02:56.968).

INAC3 Stock Class B: 1. Kushal Chaudhari (New Panvel) (02:51.735); 2. Althaf Hussain (Kolhapur) (03:14.388).

INAC3 Stock Class C: 1. Kartik Konchady (02:41.524); 2. Amey Desai (02:49.772); 3. Sravan Kumar Kuttoor (Hyderabad) (03:01.017).

INAC3 Stock Class E: 1. Karan Chaudhary (Kolkata) (02:39.694); 2. Amey Desai (02:46.588); 3. Kushal Chaudhari (02:55.132).

Ladies' Open: 1. Pallavi Yadav (Kolhapur) (03:30.081); 2. Reshma Inchalkar (Goa) (03:44.312).

4WD Open: 1. Raunak Jana (Kolkata) (02:44.311); 2. Sravan Kumar Kuttoor (02:50.769).

Amateur: 1. Nameer Pasha (Chikkamagaluru) (02min, 35.441sec); 2. Ashish Gupta (Chennai) (03:45.346).

