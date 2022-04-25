National Esports C'ships: Shikhar, Karthik and Team Temple of Kings seal 2022 Asian Games spot

Hearthstone athletes Shikhar Choudhary, Karthik Varma and Team Temple of Kings produced staggering performances to secure themselves berth for the 2022 Asian Games by qualifying in titles at the Esports Federation of India's (ESFI) National Esports Championships 2022 (NESC '22).

While Shikhar outperformed Karthik Varma Vegesna 3-1 and 3-2 in the best-of-three final clash of Hearthstone, India's one of the most popular League of Legends team, Temple of Kings, comprising of captain Akshaj Shenoy, Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya and Sanindhya Malik, thrashed Team Coco Cats 3-0 comfortably in the best-of-five grand finals.

Shikhar showcased impressive skills and gameplay throughout the competition which also includes him causing the biggest upset of the tournament when he upstaged India's only Asian Games medallist Tirth Mehta in the semi-finals, enroute to his title. Tirth had won the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games, where Esports was played as a demonstration event.

"This moment gives me a sense of accomplishment and honor that my diligence and commitment finally paid off. NESC'22 was an apex event of Hearthstone since it showcased all the titans of India. NESC'22 as I envisioned, was a tough grind, and winning it was a momentous achievement for me. Asian Games 2022 is going to be a huge test of my ability as all of my competitors are masters of their trade," said Shikhar Chaudhary in a statement.

"Tirth got us the first medal in this title in the 2018 Asiad; I am going to put every ounce of energy this time into getting the gold medal for my country and continuing the medal run. I also want to acknowledge the Hearthstone India community for their support, and I believe that the road ahead will be a cumulative effort from the community. The Asiad will be a portentous evaluation of my skill but I have a firm belief in my zeal and hard work. And finally, thanks to ESFI for organizing the qualifiers efficiently," he added.

ESFI is selecting the Team via the NESC '22 to represent India at the 2022 Asian Games, scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25, as the Esports has been included as the medal sport for the first time ever at the prestigious continental event.

The second-placed athletes of FIFA, Street Fighter-V and Hearthstone will also be included in the Indian contingent. The ongoing NESC '22 has been played virtually, owing to the pandemic situation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor