National Games: Change in people's interest in Haryana, says Yogeshwar Singh after winning gold in Artistic Gymnastics

Panaji (Goa)[India], October 28 : The National Games have started in Goa and players are showcasing their strength in various sports. One of them is Artistic Gymnastics, and Yogeshwar Singh from Haryana has bagged people's attention to this unique game by winning a gold medal in it.

Talking about Haryana, the state is known for its powerful wrestling and boxing. In such a situation, a medal in a competition like Artistic Gymnastic shows that Haryana is establishing its foot in various sports.

Singh, a resident of Ambala, has also been a part of the Indian team in the 2022 National Championship Games. Talking about the facilities in his hometown, Singh said, "There has been a change in the interest of people in competition and everything compared to earlier.

It's Yogeshwar Singh's first medal in the National Games and it's a gold! It can be estimated how special this medal is for him. Singh had this to say on organising these games in Goa. "This is a moment of pride for every Indian. Organising these games in Goa will increase the interest of people in sports."

