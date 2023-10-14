National Open Athletics Championships: Pavithra Venkatesh clinches gold in pole vault

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 : Indian athlete Pavithra Venkatesh clinched a gold medal in the women's pole vault event at the National Open Athletics Championships 2023 in Bengaluru.

Competing at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on Friday, Pavithra Venkatesh won the title for a 4:05m leap while Baranica Elangovan (4.00m) secured silver and Mariya Jaison (3.80m) won bronze, as per Olympics.

At the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, Pavithra Venkatesh finished sixth with an effort of 4.00m.

Murali Gavit, a silver medalist at the Asian championships, won the men's 5000-meter race in 14:08.49. Gaurav Mathur won the silver medal with a time of 14:08.54, and Sachelal Patel took home the bronze with a time of 14:08.56. It's interesting to note that the top six finishers were separated by less than a second.

Vithya Ramraj, who holds the joint national record in the women's 400m hurdles and won the individual bronze medal at the Asian Games, qualified for the final with a time of 1:01.04.

Haryana's Jyothi led the heptathlon event at the end of day 1 with 3114 points while Sonu Kumari of Railways was second with 2919.

Asian championships silver medallist Manu DP was the only javelin thrower to cross the 80m mark in the qualifying round with an effort of 80.97m. Kishore Jena was also in the entry list but did not start.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor