National Surf Series 2024: Top Indian surfers gear up for 3rd edition of Mahabs Point Break Challenge

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Mahabs Point Break Challenge, the third stop of the National Surf Series 2024 will see the top surfers from India vying for top honours at the pristine shores of the Bay of Bengal, adjacent to the heritage Shore Temple of Mamallapuram on August 1 and 2.

The third edition of the Mahabs Point Break Challenge promises intense action and breathtaking performances from some of India's best surfers.

Mahabs Point is renowned as one of the best right-hand point breaks in India, offering a perfect canvas for surfers to showcase their skills. With the right swell, spectators can expect to witness thrilling rides and spectacular manoeuvres that epitomize the spirit of competitive surfing.

In the Men's Open category, Ramesh Budihal will return to complete his hat-trick of titles in Mahabs Point Break Challenge which he had won in the last two editions. He will face strong competition from elite surfers like Srikanth D, Ajeesh Ali, Harish M, Sivaraj Babu, and Sanjay S, who will be in contention for the title. Ajeesh, Harish and Srikanth were recently named in the Indian squad for the Asian Surfing Championship.

Adding to the excitement, U-16 surf champions Kishore Kumar and Tayin Arun who were also named in the Junior U-18 boys category for the Asian Surf Championship are stepping up to compete in the Open category, promising to elevate the level of competition,

In the Women's Open category, current national number 1 Kamali P aims to secure her overall national championship at her home break, while Sugar Shanthi Banarse must secure a win to keep her championship ranking hopes alive. Kamali and Suagr were also named in the Indian squad for the Asian Surf Championship in the Open Women & Junior U-18 and Women Open categories respectively.

A total of 76 surfers are competing in this year's event: 48 in the Open Men category, 15 boys in the U-16 category, 8 women in the Open category, and 8 girls in the U-16 category. The championship will see participation from different states of countries like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Mumbai, making this a truly national event.

President of the Surfing Federation of India, Arun Vasu, expressed his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for their continuous support in developing the sport.

"The level of competition in the Open Men category is quite fierce, and the quality of surfing in India is growing. We are excited to witness such a high Caliber of talent at this year's Mahabs Point Break Challenge," Arun Vasu was quoted in a release from the Surfing Federation of India as saying.

As the stakes rise and the race to the top intensifies, the 3rd edition of the Mahabs Point Break Challenge is set to be a landmark event in the 2024 National Surf Series.

