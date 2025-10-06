National Tennis C:ship: Prakaash, Hruthik & Tavish cruise into second round

New Delhi, Oct 6 Prakaash Sarran, Hruthik Katakam and Tavish Pahwa record dominant wins to march into the next round of the National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Monday.

Sixth seed Hruthik Katakam beat Rudra Batham 6–2, 6–1 in a clinical display that lasted 1 hour 10 minutes. Hruthik did not face a single break point throughout the match, breaking Batham’s serve five times across two sets to seal a convincing win.

On the other hand, eighth seed Tavish Pahwa delivered a composed performance to beat Gyansh Manchanda 6–3, 6–1. Pahwa broke serve midway through the opening set and carried that momentum into a one-sided second set, showing his class and shot-making from the baseline.

Meanwhile, top seed Prakaash Sarran of Karnataka also impressed in his outing, defeating Atharva Anant 6–1, 6–2. The match, played on Court 1 lasted 1 hour 34 minutes.

Sarran’s aggressive groundstrokes and solid serving allowed him to dominate throughout, conceding just three games in the entire match.

Persistent rain in New Delhi disrupted the day’s schedule of the tournament, postponing a few matches across the boys’ and girls’ u16 and u14 singles main draw rounds, along with the doubles sign-ins.

The tournament schedule will resume once the weather conditions are deemed suitable for play.

Besides the prestigious titles, the winners will be awarded with prize money with a total prize pool of over Rs 21.55 Lakh and kit allowance in the junior categories up for grabs. The winners and runners-up in the U16 and U14 singles events will also receive a tennis scholarship of Rs 25,000 each.

