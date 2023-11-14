Naveen Patnaik felicitates Shriyanka Sadangi for her multiple medals in Asian Shooting Championship

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday felicitated Odisha’s ace shooter, Shriyanka Sadangi for her remarkable performance at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship 2023, held in South Korea.

On the occasion, the CM congratulated Shriyanka on her accomplishment and also presented her with a cash award of Rs 10,50,000 to recognize her success.

“I extend congratulations to the Shriyanka Sadangi for her outstanding performance at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship and qualifying for the Paris Olympics. I wish her all the best," said Naveen Patnaik.

The talented shooter who hails from Sambalpur, Odisha shone bright at the event, securing a gold medal for India at the 50m rifle 3 positions team event and a bronze medal at the 10 m air rifle team event. Shriyanka Sadangi narrowly missed another medal as she finished fourth in the 50m rifle 3 positions individual event.

