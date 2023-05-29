NBA Eastern Conference Final: Boston Celtics wins Game 6, series tied at 3-3

Miami [UK], May 29 : Boston Celtics defeated Miami Heat on Sunday in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final. The match was played at the Kaseya Center, in Miami.

After defeating Miami Heat in Game 6, Boston Celtics have levelled the seven-match series of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The series is now tied at 3-3. The team which wins Game 7 on Tuesday will advance to the finals of the NBA and face Denver Nuggets.

In the first quarter of Game 6, Boston Celtics got the better of the Miami Heat. Boston Celtics won the first quarter. The score at the end of the quarter was 34-29.

In the second quarter, the game went head-to-head. Both teams played extremely well in the second quarter but Miami Heat won the quarter. At the end of the second quarter, the score was 23-23.

In the third quarter of the match, Boston Celtics gained momentum and won the third quarter. Boston Celtics defended well and thier attacking play also looked good. The score at the end of the third quarter was 22-19.

In the fourth quarter of the match, Miami Heat gave a tough fight to Boston Celtics. Miami Heat won the fourth quarter of the match but Boston Celtics were in a good position as they maintained their lead throughout the game. The score at the end of the fourth quarter was 31-25.

The final score was 103-104, with Boston Celtics winning the match by a single point.

Boston Celtics player, Jayson Tatum scored 31 points with 12 rebounds and five assists. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points with 10 rebounds and three assists. Marcus Smart scored 21 points with four rebounds and one assist.

Miami Heat's player, Jimmy Butler netted 24 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists. Caleb Martin scored 21 points with 15 rebounds and one assist. Bam Adebayo scored 11 points with 13 assists and five rebounds.

Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be played on Tuesday at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

