NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics defeat Miami Heat in Game 5, series at 3-2

Boston [USA], May 26 : In Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Boston Celtics defeated Miami Heat 110-97 at the TD Garden stadium in Boston on Friday.

The seven-game final series is now at a scoreline of 3-2. Miami Heat have won three matches in the series and Boston Celtics has won two matches.

Only two games are left to play in the series. Miami Heat just needs to win one match to secure their place in the NBA Finals. Boston Celtics need to win the remaining two matches in order to play in the NBA Finals.

In the first quarter of Game 5, Boston Celtics showcased a brilliant offensive performance. Miami Heat found it hard to defend against Celtics. Boston Celtics won the first quarter of the match. The score at the end of the first quarter was 35-20.

In the second quarter of the match, the battle went head-to-head. Both teams were displaying incredible performances, but Boston Celtics edged past Miami Heat. Boston Celtics won the second quarter. The score at the end of the second quarter was 26-24. Celtics won the quarter by two points.

The third quarter of the match was also very tight. Both teams went head-to-head while attacking and defending. But again Boston Celtics managed to win the quarter by just one point. Miami Heat gave a tough fight to Celtics. The score at the end of the third quarter was 29-29.

In the fourth quarter of the match, the players looked exhausted especially the Boston Celtics side, as they lost their stride while playing in the fourth quarter. Miami Heat looked to seal the game and make it to the finals but the lead set by Boston Celtics was out of reach at that point of time. Miami Heat won the last quarter of the match. The score at the end of the fourth quarter was Miami Heat 25 and Boston Celtics 20.

The final score was 110-97, with Boston Celtics winning the Game 5.

Boston Celtics player, Derrick White scored 24 points with three rebounds and one assist. Marcus Smart got 24 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Jayson Tatum scored 21 points with eight rebounds and 11 assists. Jaylen Brown netted 21 points with two rebounds and two assists.

Miami Heat's player, Duncan Robinson scored 18 points with four rebounds and nine assists. Haywood Highsmith scored 15 points with two rebounds and one assist. Bam Adebayo scored 16 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Jimmy Butler netted 14 points with five rebounds and five assists.

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be played on Sunday.

