NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets defeat Miami Heat in Game 3, lead series 2-1

Miami [US], June 8 : Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 109-94 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals held at FTX Arena in Miami on Thursday.

Denver Nuggets are now 2-1 up in the seven-game final series. They need to win two more matches in order to clinch the NBA Championship.

Denver Nuggets lost Game 2 but made a brilliant comeback in Game 3 and took the lead in the series.

Alarm bells are ringing for Miami Heat as the series might be slipping away from them. They need to win three games in the remaining four matches in the series if they want to win the title.

In the first quarter of Game 3, both teams went head-to-head, and there was an incredible display of defending at both ends. Eventually, it ended as a draw as both teams scored 24 points each.

In the second quarter, Denver Nuggets attacked well and took the opportunities that came their way. Miami Heat failed to improve and their performance was more or less similar to the first quarter. Denver Nuggets won the second quarter, the score was 29-24.

In the third quarter, Michael Malone's Denver Nuggets carried on their momentum. Miami Heat's performance was depleted as they performed below par. Denver Nuggets won the third quarter, the score was 109-94.

In the fourth quarter, Miami Heat tried their best but Denver Nuggets' consistent attacking play didn't let them prevail. Denver Nuggets managed to win the fourth quarter by just a single point. The score at the end of the fourth quarter was 27-26.

Denver Nuggets' player, Nikola Jokic scored 32 points with 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Jamal Murray scored 34 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Christian Braun netted 15 points with four rebounds and an assist.

Miami Heat's player, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points with two rebounds and four assists. Bam Adebayo netted 22 points with 17 assists and three rebounds. Caleb Martin scored 10 points with three assists and three rebounds.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will be played on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor