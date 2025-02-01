NBA: Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray ruled out for season with torn Achilles tendon

New Orleans, Feb 1 New Orleans Pelicans have been handed yet another setback after Dejounte Murray exited the game during the first quarter in the 118-116 loss to the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center.

According to a report by ESPN, Murray suffered a torn Achilles tendon which will rule him out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season. Murray chased the ball after missing a jumper but ended up falling to the floor before limping off the court.

"Extremely difficult, when you see a guy that means so much to our team and puts the work in to go down like that. Those are the challenges that we've been going through pretty much all season," Pelicans coach Willie Green said after the game.

The 28-year-old Guard had missed his team’s opening 18 games this season whilst recovering from a broken hand and will now not be able to help his side throughout the long season that lays ahead.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones were also missing on the night for the Pelicans citing injury troubles as the Louisiana based side fell to a losing record of 12-37.

Trey Murphy III was the only bright spot on the night for his team after having exploded for a season-high 40 points on the night. The 24-year old also reflected on Murray’s injury.

"It hurt a lot, l can't lie to you. He's been through a lot already, and it doesn't help. But a lot of times God puts you through situations in order to give you a bigger message. I think that's what's happening right now. It's not always easy to understand what he's saying, but there always a reason," said Trey.

Despite the injury struggles, the Pelicans took the Number 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, Boston Celtics, to the line as it took a late Jayson Tatum buzzer beater, with 0.7 second left on the clock, to win the game for his side.

