"Need to perform...," says Red Bull F1 team driver Max Verstappen to Nyck de Vries

Styria [Austria], June 30 : Netherlands racer Two-time world champion Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing offered some words of motivation to compatriot Nyck de Vries from AlphaTauri, struggling in Formula 1, saying that he needs to perform well and do the best he can.

The Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday. Dutch driver Vries who drives for AlphaTauri is having a tough time stabilising his position in Formula 1. Vries is a rookie who is going through his first season in Formula 1. He has failed to score a single point this season for his team AlphaTauri.

Verstappen from Red Bull Racing has offered some motivation to the struggling racer.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Red Bull F1 team driver Max Verstappen said, "I think we all know that this is motorsport in general," Nyck needs to perform and do the best he can. It is not forever anyway. You cannot force things as well, so it is about how you work together with your team, and gain more experience as well."

He added, "At the end of the day it does not matter what people above you say. It is about how then you learn from your weekends and learn from your mistakes like we all do. And just get on top of the car a little bit more, feel a little bit more comfortable, and definitely do not force."

Verstappen's advice to Nyck was that he should talk to his engineers about what he can do better, what can be worked on.

"At one point there is this point where things click a little bit more. You can get these results, and if you have one good result maybe it leads to another one, and then you feel a bit more comfortable anyway," as per the official website of Formula 1.

Max Verstappen further went on to motivate his countrymen, he said, "It is a lot of things that have to come together at the end of the day. Do not get too stressed about it, just work hard together with the people involved who can actually make a difference and influence your performance. But I do not even need to tell Nyck, he has a lot of experience. But we will see again this weekend. And this is for everyone, it is not only Nyck. Every weekend, you have to work together with your engineers."

While concluding Verstappen said, "Whenever you are trying hard or trying to force something that is not kind of ready, then it won't happen, then mistakes will happen. The key is to continue as we are, continue to focus on the job and remain patient. And I think the potential is there, so it is just a matter of time until things come together."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor