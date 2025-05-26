Neeraj Chopra becomes Audi India's new brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], May 26 : India's star Olympic gold medallist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra joined hands with Audi India as an ambassador, marking a collaboration bringing together two entities powered by performance, precision, and a progressive mindset.

Chopra, whose historic javelin throw gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 captured the nation's imagination, with this partnership, celebrates the shared values between the athlete and the brand - world-class performance, explosive speed, and iconic stature.

"At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries - those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit. Determined and iconic, his journey from ambition to achievement mirrors Audi's progressive DNA. His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of our brand - a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India as quoted by JSW Sports press release.

Neeraj, who followed up his Olympic Gold with top spots at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships, would later win Silver at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Recently at Doha Diamond League, he made history by becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to breach the 90-m mark.

Neeraj expressed his admiration for the brand, saying, "I've always admired Audi - not just for the cars, but for what the brand stands for. As an athlete, these values resonate deeply with me. Whether it's on the field or in life, the pursuit of excellence never stops. I'm excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does."

"All of us at JSW Sports are really happy to facilitate this association between Neeraj and Audi India, which is truly a landmark partnership for Indian sport and business. Audi is a car manufacturer that Neeraj really admires, and one whose vision as a brand aligns with that of his as an athlete. All our conversations with Audi have been very positive, and with Neeraj being one of India's finest athletes, I genuinely believe the potential of this partnership is limitless," said Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports, the entity that manages Neeraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor