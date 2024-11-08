Neeraj Chopra set to train in South Africa ahead of 2025 season

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Reigning javelin throw champion and Olympic silver medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to train in South Africa as part of a 31-day camp in Potchefstroom later this month, gearing up for the 2025 athletics season.

According to Olympics.com, Potchefstroom is a familiar training ground for Neeraj, where he prepared for both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics.

Dr Klaus Bartonietz, a biomechanics expert, has served as Neeraj's coach since 2019, playing a crucial role in his achievements, including a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

In South Africa, Neeraj will be accompanied by his physiotherapist, Ishaan Marwaha, as he prepares for the critical 2025 season.

Alongside his goal of securing a world title in Tokyo, Chopra aims to break the 90 m mark next year while focusing on his fitness. His 2025 season will also include events like the Diamond League series.

The 26-year-old Indian star had a solid 2024 season but was unable to defend his Olympic title in Paris, where Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 m to take the gold.

Neeraj's 2024 season featured several second-place finishes and was impacted by injuries. He opened the season with an 88.36 m throw at the Doha Diamond League in May, followed by an 89.45 m throw for silver at the Paris Olympics. At the Lausanne Diamond League, Neeraj achieved his second-best career throw of 89.49 m, concluding his season in Brussels. Despite his impressive performances, Chopra placed second in all four meets.

