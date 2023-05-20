Neeraj Chopra to participate in Paavo Nurmi Games 2023 in Finland

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has confirmed his participation at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2023, to be held in Turku, Finland, on June 13, as reported by Olympics.com.

The Indian javelin ace started his season by winning the Doha Diamond League on May 5. Neeraj will compete in the FBK Games 2023, which will be held on June 4 in the Netherlands, prior to the Paavo Nurmi Games.

The Golden Spike Ostrava event in the Czech Republic later in June is also on the 25-year-old's 2023 calendar. Neeraj won a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games last year with a throw of 89.30m. He has now broken the national record with a throw of 89.94m at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

The Paavo Nurmi Games is Finland's top track and field competition in the summer and has been held every year since 1957.

Former world champion Johannes Vetter and Neeraj will rekindle their fight. The two last met in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Johannes Vetter, who won the Paavo Nurmi Games in 2020 with a meet-record throw of 91.49m, hasn't competed since May 2022. With the Paris Olympics in 2024 approaching, the 2023 season promises to be vital for Neeraj, the defending Diamond League champion.

In addition to competing in the World Athletics Championships in Hungary and defending his Diamond League title, the 25-year-old Neeraj Chopra will seek a second consecutive continental gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor