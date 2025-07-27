"Never seen anything this beneficial for players": Wrestler Ravi Dahiya hails Delhi's new sports policy

New Delhi [India], July 27 : Wrestler and Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya has lauded the Delhi government's newly introduced sports policy, calling it highly beneficial for athletes.

The policy aims to create a comprehensive support system for athletes representing Delhi at national and international levels, offering financial assistance, medical benefits, insurance, and job security.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the Delhi government for the way they approved this policy. Under this policy, players will receive insurance, training funds and other benefits. I have never seen anything this beneficial for the players," Dahiya told ANI.

Paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar said that while many of the schemes resemble central government initiatives, Delhi stands out for offering the highest cash rewards.

"In most of the schemes, the centre is being mimicked. Among the states, the Delhi government is giving the highest cash rewards. Now, there is assurance of jobs...Athletes can get jobs," Sharad Kumar told ANI.

Archer Abhishek Verma noted that many sportspersons previously shifted to other states for better rewards and job prospects. But now, with Delhi's new policy, that may change.

"Earlier the sportspersons of Delhi used to leave and play for other states for the cash rewards and jobs, they will now stay in Delhi only. The sports will get a boost in the state. The parents will be motivated to make their children play sports, as due to jobs under this policy, now the future is secured," Abhishek told ANI.

Indian shooter Deepak Kumar described the sports policy as a long-awaited step.

"This was the most-awaited moment for the sportspersons of Delhi. In comparison to other states, we used to see the difference earlier. We used to criticise ourselves a lot, regarding how different state governments are doing better for their athletes. As soon as the BJP government was formed in Delhi, not only in sports, but many good decisions were made for the society," Kumar said to ANI.

