Neymar out of Brazil squad for Copa America

Rio de Janeiro, May 11 Neymar has been left out of Brazil's squad for the Copa America as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury, the country's football confederation said on Friday.

Neymar has not played since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus of his left knee in October and the 32-year-old was given little chance of being fit for the tournament in the United States, which begins on June 20, reported Xinhua.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison also missed out, having struggled with poor form and injuries at their respective clubs.

As expected, manager Dorival Junior named Real Madrid-bound Palmeiras teenager Endrick in his 23-man squad.

The forward, who will join Real Madrid when he turns 18 in July, scored for Brazil in a 1-0 win over England at Wembley Stadium and in a 2-2 draw against Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu in March.

Brazil will begin their Copa America campaign against Costa Rica in Los Angeles on June 24 and will also meet Paraguay and Colombia in the group stage.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) Bento (Athletico Paranaense)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Girona), Guilheme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Wendell (Porto), Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

