"Not right to decide in haste...should rethink": WFI president on Vinesh's retirement decision

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Paris Olympics [France], August 8 : With Vinesh Phogat announcing her retirement from wrestling after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, the Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh said that the Indian grappler should rethink the decision.

Phogat on Thursday announced her retirement from wrestling following her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

She shared her decision in an emotional post on X on Thursday morning.

"Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said that Vinesh announced her retirement with a heavy heart and it is not right for her to make a decision in haste.

"She announced her retirement with a heavy heart. After reaching India, she should discuss with her family, Federation, sports federations and then make a decision because she is a good wrestler. She has performed so well. So, we think it is not right for her to make a decision in haste. She should rethink," Sanjay said.

Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit.

He also confirmed that Antim Panghal, her coach and her sparring partner were all deported from Paris for India.

"The entire country is sad with the irresponsible behaviour of Antim Panghal's coach and sparring partner. So, today they were all deported," he added.

In a statement, the IOA announced that Antim and her support staff had breached disciplinary rules, as reported by the French authorities.

"The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA's notice by the French authorities," the IOA stated.

The WFI president also congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

"I congratulate the team on winning the Bronze medal. Congratulations to them on our (WFI) and the entire country's behalf," he added.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's brilliant saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor