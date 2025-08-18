Nottingham Forest sign Arnaud Kalimuendo on a five-year deal

Nottingham, Aug 18 Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo, who joins the Club on a five-year deal. The 23-year-old enjoyed a fine season in Ligue 1 in 2024/25, scoring 18 goals and registering four assists in 34 appearances for Stade Rennais.

The Frenchman started his career with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the age of ten, working his way through the Academy in the French capital. Aged just 16, the forward made his debut for the under-19 squad in the UEFA Youth League. He made his official first team debut in 2020, signing a contract extension with the 13-time French champions the same year.

“When I heard about the interest from Forest, I was honoured. This is a proud moment for me, joining a team that had a strong season last year and a Club with great history.

“I’m ready for the challenge, and I arrive here with good experience. I had a good season last year with goals and assists, but I want more and want to reach a new level here.

“I can’t wait to play in the Premier League, and to play at the City Ground. I watched games from last season, and it’s clear that the fans create a beautiful atmosphere. I'm excited to see them and impatient to get started," said Kalimuendo.

After enjoying two successful loan spells at Lens, where he netted 21 times in 65 appearances, Kalimuendo ended his ten-year association with PSG, moving to Brittany to sign for Rennes in August 2022. Kalimuendo played in the Europa League in his first two seasons for the Ligue 1 side and has gone on to play over 100 times, scoring 40 goals.

Operating primarily as a centre-forward but with the ability to stretch defenders and play out wide, Kalimuendo is an agile forward who arrives on Trentside after his best goalscoring season.

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson said, “It’s been a busy few days for us — the culmination of a lot of hard work from our staff over a number of weeks.

“Arnaud is someone whose progress we’ve followed closely across PSG, Lens, and Rennes, and we’re delighted that the next step in his journey will be here in Nottingham.

“He’s arriving with real excitement and big energy, and we look forward to seeing that on the pitch.”

