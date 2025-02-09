Nuno Mendes reflects on contract extension, says ‘PSG is like family to me’

Paris, Feb 9 Paris Saint Germain full-back Nuno Mendes, one of the many players to sign a new contract with the club, stated the extension ‘means a lot’ as the club is like family to him.

Having graduated from Sporting Clube de Portugal’s youth academy, Nuno Mendes joined Paris Saint-Germain aged 19, firstly on loan in the summer of 2021 and then on a permanent basis at the end of that same season – a campaign during which the Sintra-born defender confirmed his potential.

"I'm very proud to be extending my contract with Paris Saint-Germain. It's a club where I've felt good since I arrived. I'm very happy to be continuing with the club.

"It means a lot, because it's a big club, a club with a great history that has had many great players. I'm very happy to be part of the history of this great club. PSG is special. It's like a family to me, and my team-mates feel the same.

"As I said, I was very well welcomed when I arrived, I was 18, it was different from what I'd experienced before, it was a new country too. I'm very grateful for everything," said Mendes to PSG TV.

Paris Saint-Germain recently went above and beyond the traditional approach, in hopes of strengthening the future of the side, with contract extensions awarded to its first-team head coach Luis Enrique, who has extended his contract at the club until 2027, with players Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes all signing contract extensions until 2029, while Yoram Zague has renewed his deal until 2028. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mbaye and Naoufel El Hannach have put pen to paper on their first professional contracts and are now tied to the capital club until 2027.

With 47 appearances under his belt for Sporting, Mendes kept up this momentum with Les Parisiens as he made a major contribution to the club’s tenth Ligue 1 title win. He would then win this trophy again in the following two seasons, as well as the Coupe de France in 2024 and two Trophees de champions in 2022 and 2024 respectively, before reaching the 100-game milestone with Les Rouge et Bleu in the team’s Trophee des Champions victory in January 2025.

Mendes’s consistency earned him a place in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year in 2022 and then again in 2023, when he was also named as the league’s Young Player of the Year, while he now boasts four goals and 14 assists in 107 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.

