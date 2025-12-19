NZC chief Scott Weenink to step down from his role due to 'differences with member associations & NZCPA'

Wellington, Dec 19 New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Scott Weenink said he will step down from his role on January 30, 2026, after a two-and-a-half-year stint.

Weenink cited differences with "several Member Associations, and the NZCPA, on the future priorities for NZC, including the long-term direction of the game and the best role for T20 cricket in New Zealand" as the reason behind his decision.

"After careful consideration, it has become clear that I hold a different view from several Member Associations, and the NZCPA, on the future priorities for NZC, including the long-term direction of the game and the best role for T20 cricket in New Zealand. Given these differences, I believe it is in the best interests of the organisation that new leadership takes NZC forward from here," Weenink said in a statement.

"It has been a privilege to lead NZC, and I am proud of what the organisation has achieved in the past two and a half years. We have delivered exceptional results on and off the field. While I am saddened to leave after such a successful period, I do not wish to create ongoing instability by continuing without the support of some key stakeholders.

"I will return to the role of Executive Chair of Xceda Group, subject to regulatory approvals, in the new year. I will take with me great memories of my time with NZC," he added.

Former Wellington first-class cricketer Weenink was appointed the next chief executive of New Zealand Cricket in August 2023, replacing David White.

Weenink had been the chair of the New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA), a position left after he was appointed the CEO of the cricket board.

Weenink is just the fifth chief executive to lead NZC since the adoption of the Hood Report recommendations in 1995, joining David, Chris Doig, Martin Snedden, and Justin Vaughan in the list.

NZC Board Chair, Diana Puketapu-Lyndon, said, “NZC acknowledges and thanks Scott for his positive contribution to New Zealand Cricket during his time as CEO, and wishes him well for the future.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor